Sports News | Cricket Australia Opens Access to Best-price Tickets for Summer, Beginning with Bangladesh Test Tour

Melbourne [Australia], June 5 (ANI): Cricket Australia has opened its exclusive pre-sale for the 2026-27 Men's International Summer, giving fans the opportunity to secure the best-priced tickets before general public sales begin.

The pre-sale period runs from June 5-14 and is available exclusively to CricketPlus members. CricketPlus membership is free, and fans can register by visiting cricket.com.au/cricketplus and creating an account, as per a press release from Cricket Australia.

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Fans who join CricketPlus and purchase tickets during the pre-sale period will have access to the best-priced tickets before they move to regular public-sale pricing.

General public ticket sales will commence on June 15.

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To become a free CricketPlus member and access the pre-sale, visit cricket.com.au/cricketplus.

For Bangladeshi cricket fans, the highlight of the summer will be Bangladesh's two-Test tour of Australia in August. The series will begin in Darwin before moving to Mackay, marking Bangladesh's first Test tour of Australia since 2003.

Australia's international summer will also feature a white-ball series against England, followed by a Test series against New Zealand.

-Bangladesh Test series

First Test: August 13-17, Marrara Stadium Darwin, 10 am (local)

Second Test: August 22-26, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, 10 am (local)

Women's ODI Series v Bangladesh

First ODI: Friday, October 9 (D/N)

Second ODI: Sunday, October 11 (D/N)

Third ODI: Wednesday, October 14 (D/N)

*All matches played at Allan Border Field starting at 2:50 pm AEDT

-Women's T20I Series v Bangladesh

First T20I: Sunday, October 18

Second T20I: Tuesday, October 20

Third T20I: Thursday, October 22

* All matches played at North Sydney Oval starting at 7:15 pm AEDT

-Men's ODI Series v England

First ODI: November 13, Perth Stadium, 2:30 pm AEDT

Second ODI: November 15, Adelaide Oval, 2:30 pm AEDT (D/N)

Third ODI: November 18, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 2:30 pm AEDT (D/N)

-Men's T20I Series v England

First T20I: November 21, MCG, Melbourne, 7:15 pm AEDT

Second T20I: November 24, Gold Coast Stadium, 7:15 pm AEDT

Third T20I: November 27: The Gabba, Brisbane, 7:15 pm AEDT

Fourth T20I: November 29: SCG, Sydney, 7:15 pm AEDT

Fifth T20I: December 2: Manuka Oval, Canberra, 7:15 pm AEDT

-Men's Test Series v New Zealand

First Test: December 9-13, Perth Stadium, 1:20 pm AEDT

Second Test: December 17-21, Adelaide Oval, 11:30 am AEDT

Third Test: December 26-30, MCG, Melbourne, 10:30 am AEDT

Fourth Test: January 4-8, SCG, Sydney, 10:30 am AEDT

-Women's T20I Series v New Zealand

First T20I: February 21, North Sydney Oval, 1:30 pm AEDT

Second T20I: February 24, Manuka Oval, Canberra, 7:15 pm AEDT

Third T20I: February 26, Junction Oval, Melbourne, 7:15 pm AEDT

-Women's ODI Series v New Zealand

First ODI: March 1, Junction Oval, Melbourne, 2:50 pm AEDT (D/N)

Second ODI: March 5: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide, 2:50 pm AEDT (D/N)

Third ODI: March 7: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide, 2:50 pm AEDT (D/N)

-150th Anniversary Test Match

Australia v England: March 11-15, MCG, Melbourne, 2 pm AEDT (D/N). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)