Yorkshire [United Kingdom], March 31 (ANI): England and Wales Cricket Board released a statement on Friday which revealed the decision of the Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) Panel in relation to racism charges against Yorkshire Cricket Club and seven individuals.

The decision of the CDC panel read "Each of Tim Bresnan, John Blain, Andrew Gale, Matthew Hoggard and Richard Pyrah have been found liable for a breach of ECB Directive 3.3 for their alleged use of racist and/or discriminatory language after the CDC Panel considered evidence presented in support of and against the individual charge brought against each of them; and Michael Vaughan has been found not liable for a breach of ECB Directive 3.3 for his alleged use of racist and/or discriminatory language after the CDC Panel considered evidence presented in support of and against the charge brought against him," CDC panel decision.

Richard Thompson, ECB Chairman, expressed his views on this matter: "This has been an incredibly challenging period for our sport, but one we must all learn from in order to make cricket better and more inclusive. When Azeem Rafiq spoke out about his time in cricket, he exposed a side of our game which no one should have to experience. We are grateful for his courage and perseverance," Thompson said as quoted by ECB statement.

"Given the nature of these cases, they have taken a clear toll on everyone involved. There now needs to be a time of reconciliation where, as a game, we can collectively learn and heal the wounds and ensure that nothing like this can ever happen again," Thompson continued.

ECB statement also shed some light on the decision-making process of the CDC panel."The CDC Panel's decisions come following a long, complex and detailed investigation which saw Yorkshire CCC admit four charges of breaching ECB Directive 3.3*, including a failure to address systemic use of racist and/or discriminatory language over a prolonged period and a failure to take adequate action in respect of allegations of racist and/or discriminatory behaviour. In addition, Gary Ballance admitted liability in response to the charge against him for his use of racially discriminatory language," read the ECB statement. (ANI)

