Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 26 (ANI): Members of the Indian cricket fraternity took to Twitter to extend their wishes on the occasion of Republic Day.

India celebrated its 74th Republic Day in a spectacular manner with a impressive parade in Delhi and celebrations in all parts of the country. Celebrations were also held in different parts of the world.

Cricket Legend, Sachin Tendulkar who holds the record for most runs in international cricket extended his wishes to the people.

"Happy Republic Day to all of you. Proud of our glorious Nation today, tomorrow & forever."

National Cricket Academy (NCA) director and former India player VVS Laxman also took to Twitter.

"Greetings on India's 74th Republic Day. A day to remember the sacrifices of all those who have contributed in the making of our great nation," said VVS Laxman.

India's cricket captain Rohit Sharma said: "Proud to be an Indian, proud to keep working to raise the Tricolour higher. Happy Republic Day everyone."

Former India captain Virat Kohli wished the citizens on Instagram. "Happy Republic Day," he said.

ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of 2022, Suryakumar Yadav also extended his wishes. "Wish you all a very happy Republic Day. My country is my utmost pride."

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh shared a message, urging people to protect the ideas of the freedom fighters.

"Greetings on the occasion of #74thRepublicDay. Today is the day to remember our freedom fighters & to reaffirm our commitment to protect the ideals they stood for. Let us take oath to make our country prosperous, stronger & more inclusive. Proud of my country," he said.

Left-hand batter Shikhar Dhawan said: "May the tricolor flag fly high, and our country prosper in every way. Wishing you all a very Happy #74thRepublicDay2023 Jai Hind." (ANI)

