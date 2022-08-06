Birmingham, Aug 6 (PTI) The Indian women's team defeated hosts England by four runs to enter the final of the Commonwealth Games here on Saturday.

Opting to bat, Smriti Mandhana blasted 61 and Jemimah Rodrigues' produced a useful 44 not out to power India to a healthy 164 for 5 in the semifinal.

Also Read | Is India vs West Indies 4th T20I 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?.

In reply, England managed 160 for six in their stipulated 20 overs with Natalie Sciver (41) and Danielle Wyatt (35) scoring the most runs for the hosts.

Brief Scores:

Also Read | Sharath Kamal-Sathiyan Gnanasekaran at Commonwealth Games 2022, Table Tennis Live Streaming Online: Know TV Channel & Telecast Details for Men’s Doubles Coverage of CWG Birmingham.

India: 164 for 5 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 61; Freya Kemp 2/22)

England: 160 for 6 in 20 overs (Natalie Sciver 41; Sneh Rana 2/28).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)