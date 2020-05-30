Sports News | Cricket South Africa Gets Green Light to Resume Training

Johannesburg [South Africa], May 30 (ANI): Professional cricket in South Africa got clearance on Saturday to be able to return to training and playing.

The regulations for return to training and playing of the professional non-contact sport were announced by the Minister of Sport, Arts, and Culture in the morning.

"This is a big boost for the operational side of our cricket. We have been in regular contact with SRSA and the Minister and they have been very supportive of the game in these difficult times," said CSA Acting Chief Executive Jacques Faul in an official statement.

"At this stage these regulations apply only to professional cricket and our next step will be to draw up a protocol covering the return to training and playing and submit it to SRSA for approval. Both our national teams and our franchises will in due time be given the green light to return to training," he added.

Faul also said that no player, coach, or support staff will be forced to return to training.

"I have already had discussions with the South African Cricketers' Association (SACA) and I would like to stress that no player, coach, support staff or administrator will be forced to return to training if they are uncomfortable with it at this stage," said Faul. (ANI)

