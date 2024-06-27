St. John's [Antigua], June 27 (ANI): Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced an updated 15-member squad for the three-Test Richards Botham series in England, starting on July 10, 2024 at Lord's. The squad features one significant change: Kemar Roach has been replaced by St. Kitts & Nevis' fast bowler, Jeremiah Louis due to Roach's ongoing rehabilitation from a knee injury sustained during the County Championship in England.

Lead Selector Desmond Haynes remarked, "Kemar's skill and experience in English conditions will be missed; however, this opportunity has been long in the making for Jeremiah Louis, he certainly has the skill and experience to make an impact in England."

The Richards Botham series, named after West Indies legend Sir Vivian Richards and England great Lord Ian Botham, is a historic rivalry dating back to 1928, when the West Indies first toured England.

The squad have been in a training camp at Tonbridge School and will play a 3-day warm-up match against the England Lions at Beckenham starting on July 4. The 19-year-old fast bowler, Isai Thorne, will join the squad as a development player.

West Indies Test Squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain), Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph (Vice-Captain), Shamar Joseph, Mikyle Louis, Zachary McCaskie, Kirk McKenzie, Gudakesh Motie, Jeremiah Louis, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair, and Isai Thorne (Development Player).

Team Management Unit:

Head Coach: Andre Coley

Team Manager: Rawl Lewis

Assistant Coaches: Jimmy Adams, Rayon Griffith, Shaun Tait

Physiotherapist: Dr. Denis Byam

Strength & Conditioning Coach: Ronald Rogers

Team Masseuse: Fitzbert Alleyne

Team Analyst: Avenesh Seetram

Fixtures for England series:

July 3: 3-Day Warm-Up Match in Beckenham

July 10: 1st Test Match at Lord's in London

July 18: 2nd Test Match at Trent Bridge in Nottingham

July 26: 3rd Test Match at Edgbaston in Birmingham. (ANI)

