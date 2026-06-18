Sports News | Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes Second Player to Feature in Six FIFA World Cups, Joins Lionel Messi

Texas [US], June 18 (ANI): Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has become only the second men's player in history to feature in six FIFA World Cups, joining Argentina's Lionel Messi in the elite list during his side's clash against DR Congo in the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Ronaldo's appearance in the match against DR Congo marked another milestone in his extraordinary international career, extending his record-breaking longevity at the highest level of world football.

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https://x.com/FIFAcom/status/2067336268069871880?s=20

However, Portugal endured a frustrating start to their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign after being held to a 1-1 draw by a spirited DR Congo side.

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Earlier, Argentina skipper Lionel Messi scripted history by becoming the first-ever men's player to feature in six FIFA World Cups, achieving the feat during Argentina's 3-0 win over Algeria, a match in which he also scored a hat-trick.

With Ronaldo now joining Messi, the two modern-day greats stand as the only players to have appeared in six editions of the FIFA World Cup, underlining their sustained excellence across two decades on the global stage.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were spotted wearing a special "Legacy" sleeve badge during the FIFA World Cup 2026, as the governing body introduced a new honour recognising players who have featured in five or more editions of the tournament.

Messi, who has been a central figure in Argentina's modern football dominance, and Ronaldo, Portugal's long-standing captain, both continue to extend their record-breaking World Cup journeys in the 2026 edition. The star footballers are featuring in their sixth World Cup appearance.

Messi has now featured in six FIFA World Cup editions (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026), underlining his extraordinary longevity at the highest level of international football, according to ESPN.

Ronaldo first featured at the 2006 World Cup in Germany, followed by successive editions in 2010 (South Africa), 2014 (Brazil), 2018 (Russia), 2022 (Qatar), and 2026 (North America), consistently representing Portugal across two decades at the highest level. (ANI)

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