Sports News | Cristiano Ronaldo Eyes More FIFA World Cup History as Portugal Begin Campaign Against DR Congo

Houston (Texas) [US], June 17 (ANI): Cristiano Ronaldo could add another remarkable chapter to his illustrious career when Portugal face the Democratic Republic of Congo in their Group K opener at the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Houston on Wednesday.

The Portuguese striker, who continues to defy age and expectations, is set to make yet another piece of World Cup history if he takes the field against Congo.

Also Read | How to Watch Portugal vs Congo DR Live Streaming and TV Telecast: FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K Match Online and on TV.

At 41 years and 132 days old, Ronaldo will become the fourth-oldest player ever to appear in a FIFA World Cup match. Only Egypt's Essam El Hadary, Colombia's Faryd Mondragon and Cameroon's Roger Milla have featured at the tournament at an older age, according to FIFA.

However, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner could achieve something even more significant if he finds the back of the net.

Also Read | How to Watch Portugal vs Congo DR Live Streaming and TV Telecast: FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K Match Online and on TV.

A goal against Congo would make Ronaldo the first player in football history to score in six different FIFA World Cup editions. The Portuguese superstar has already scored in the 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022 tournaments, a feat unmatched by any other player.

His long-time rival Lionel Messi has also scored in five World Cups, but Ronaldo has the opportunity to stand alone atop that particular record should he strike in Portugal's opening match.

Ronaldo could also become the second-oldest goalscorer in World Cup history. The record is currently held by Cameroon's Roger Milla, who scored against Russia at the 1994 World Cup at the age of 42 years and 39 days.

The veteran forward enters the tournament with an already legendary World Cup resume. Across five previous editions, Ronaldo has made 22 appearances and scored eight goals while consistently leading Portugal on football's biggest stage.

His international numbers underline his extraordinary longevity and influence. Ronaldo is the all-time leading scorer in men's international football with 143 goals and also holds the record for the most international appearances, having earned 228 caps for Portugal.

Beyond the international arena, he remains the UEFA Champions League's all-time leading goalscorer with 140 goals.

As Portugal begin their quest for World Cup glory, all eyes will once again be on Ronaldo, who stands on the brink of yet another historic milestone. (ANI)

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