Sports News | Cristiano Ronaldo Scripts History, Becomes Oldest Outfield Starter in FIFA World Cup

Texas [US], June 18 (ANI): Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has set a new FIFA World Cup record by becoming the oldest outfield player to start a match in the tournament's history, aged 41 years and 132 days, during his side's clash against DR Congo in the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Wednesday (local time).

Ronaldo broke the previous record held by Canada's Atiba Hutchinson, who had started a World Cup match at 39 years and 296 days against Croatia during the 2022 edition, according to FotMob.

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The Portugal forward achieved the milestone as he was named in the starting XI against DR Congo, extending his remarkable longevity and continuing presence at the highest level of international football.

Additionally, Ronaldo has also become only the second men's player in history to feature in six FIFA World Cups, joining Argentina's Lionel Messi in the elite list.

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Ronaldo first featured at the 2006 World Cup in Germany, followed by successive editions in 2010 (South Africa), 2014 (Brazil), 2018 (Russia), 2022 (Qatar), and 2026 (North America), consistently representing Portugal across two decades at the highest level.

Coming to the match, Portugal had a tough day as they draw (1-1) against DR Congo in their FIFA World Cup 2026 opener, with the veteran striker struggling to make an impact throughout the contest.

Ronaldo finished the match with 25 touches, attempting three shots without hitting the target, and winning just one duel, underlining how effectively he was contained by the DR Congo defence, according to ESPN FC's X handle.

It was also one of the lowest involvement games of his World Cup career, marking the second-fewest touches he has ever recorded in a World Cup start, highlighting his limited influence in Portugal's attacking play.

The frustration adds to a growing concern over his form in major tournaments, as Ronaldo has now gone 10 consecutive matches without scoring in major competitions, an unwanted streak that continues despite his experience and status on the global stage.

Portugal, meanwhile, were held 1-1 after Yoane Wissa's equaliser cancelled out Joao Neves' early opener, as Roberto Martinez's side dropped points in their opening fixture.

Portugal made a bright start, taking the lead in the sixth minute when Pedro Neto delivered a pinpoint cross for João Neves, who powered a fine header into the far corner to score his fourth international goal.

However, after the early breakthrough, Portugal appeared to lose momentum, circulating possession without much urgency and creating only limited chances, while DR Congo threatened on the counter.

Their persistence was rewarded in first-half stoppage time when Wissa ghosted in unmarked to head home Arthur Masuaku's cross and bring the African side level.

Portugal briefly thought they had regained the lead early in the second half through an acrobatic João Cancelo effort, but it was ruled out for offside. DR Congo then came close, with Cedric Bakambu striking the post after outmuscling Bruno Fernandes in a warning sign for Portugal.

Late substitute Francisco Conceicão provided some spark for Portugal and created openings for Ronaldo, but the veteran striker was unable to convert as the Portuguese side continued to struggle in front of goal.

Despite late pressure, Portugal could not find a winner, as DR Congo held firm to claim a memorable point in their first World Cup appearance since 1974. (ANI)

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