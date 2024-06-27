New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): In a dramatic turn of events, Georgia sent shockwaves across the footballing world by defeating heavyweights Portugal 2-0 to qualify for the UEFA Euro 2024 Round of 16.

Cristiano Ronaldo, the top assist provider (7) and top goalscorer (14) in the history of the tournament was left fuming at the final whistle.

Former Liverpool player Don Hutchison, a prominent UEFA EURO 2024 expert panelist on Sony Sports Network, made a bold claim about the Portuguese legend during the studio show Football Extraaa. "The game was a dead rubber for Portugal. Despite the loss, they would have secured first place in the group stage. Resting Ronaldo could have rejuvenated him for the knockout stage, where he would likely have made a bigger impact. Now, he is frustrated and also on a yellow card," Hutchison explained.

Hutchison continued, "By keeping Ronaldo on the bench, coach Roberto Martinez could've tested his squad depth. If the scoreline had turned upside down, Ronaldo could then have been introduced as a super sub which would have favoured a bit for Portugal. Now, the concern is that Ronaldo has played three consecutive games without rest, and Portugal could face France in the quarter-finals of the tournament."

UEFA EURO 2024 Round of 16 matches kicks off on Saturday, June 29 at 9:30 PM IST, with Switzerland facing the reigning champions Italy. (ANI)

