Madrid, Dec 4 (AP) Croatia beat Serbia in doubles to advance to the Davis Cup final after Novak Djokovic couldn't follow up his single's win in the decider.

Croatia will seek its third Davis Cup on Sunday against the winner of Saturday's other semifinal between Russia and Germany.

Also Read | India vs New Zealand Live Score Updates 2nd Test 2021 Day 2: Get Full Scorecard, Live Commentary of IND vs NZ Cricket Match in Mumbai.

Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic, the top-ranked doubles pair, beat Djokovic and partner Filip Krajinovic 7-5, 6-1 on the Madrid Arena's indoor hard court on Friday.

In a meeting pitting the world's No.1-ranked singles player against its best pair, Mektic's and Pavic's well-honed teamwork proved too much for the 20-time Grand Slam winner.

Also Read | Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd Test 2021 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Telecast Details of BAN vs PAK on Gazi TV, PTV Sports With Match Timing in India.

Djokovic had already done what he could to force the doubles match by beating Marin Cilic 6-4, 6-2 to even the tie at 1-1.

Borna Gojo put Croatia in front by upsetting Dusan Lajovic 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the opening singles.

Serbia won the previous two Davis Cup meetings with Croatia since they became independent nations following the breakup of Yugoslavia. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)