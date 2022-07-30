Birmingham [UK], July 30 (ANI): After clinching the first gold medal for India in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 on Saturday, Mirabai Chanu said that she got emotional at the time of the national anthem and added that she is delighted with her performance.

Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Indian weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu won a gold medal with a combined lift of 201kg in the Women's 49kg final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022.

Also Read | India Women vs Pakistan Women Birmingham Weather: Check Out Rain Forecast and Pitch Report for IND W vs PAK W CWG 2022 Clash At Edgbaston Stadium.

"I am very happy. Commonwealth Games are my first competition after Tokyo Olympics. I have given a gold medal to India in this game so I am so happy about it. I am very happy with my performance today as I have crossed 90kg. This victory gives me confidence," Mirabai Chanu told ANI.

Mirabai added one more gem to her crown and took home the gold as she added another medal to India's tally on day 2 of the CWG with a total of 201kg.

Also Read | Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 3 India CWG Schedule: Indian Athletes in Action on July 31 Including IND vs PAK Women's T20 in Birmingham With Time in IST.

Mirabai Chanu said that she got emotional as she received a lot of support from the Indian crowd in the stadium.

"I got emotional at the time of the national anthem because today so many Indians were in the crowd who cheered and supported me so much here. When our flag went up and the national anthem started, I felt like crying. I have received a lot of support from the crowd," she added.

Talking about her 'earrings' Mirabai Chanu called them 'lucky.'

"These earrings are lucky for me, so I will wear these till 2024," she said.

In her first attempt at the Snatch category, Mirabai made a great start and successfully lifted 84kg. Mirabai successfully lifted the required 88kg in her second. In the final attempt of the Snatch category, the Tokyo Olympics silver medalist failed to lift 90kg but exhibited power.

In the Clean and Jerk lift category, Mirabai exhibited a stunning display of power as she lifted 109kg in her first attempt. In her second attempt, she lifted 113kg. In her final attempt at this category, she failed to lift 115kg but her performance was enough to clinch gold medal. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)