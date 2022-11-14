New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will organise a four-day 23rd All India Police Lawn (AIPL) Tennis Championship-2022 from November 15.

The CRPF called it the biggest AIPL Tennis championship in history.

A total of 25 teams consisting of 127 Senior Police Officers of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), states and Union Territories are participating in the event to be held at R. K. Khanna Tennis Stadium in the national capital from November 15 to November 18.

The championship will be conducted in three categories-- Team Championship, Open (Singles & Doubles) and Veterans (Singles & Doubles). Union Minister of State for Home Nisith Pramanik will be the Chief Guest of the opening ceremony of this Championship. Tapan Kumar Deka, Director Intelligence Bureau, will be the Chief Guest of the Closing Ceremony on November 18.

The Tennis Championship was organized by Himachal Police, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh Police in 2017, 2018, and 2019 respectively. In 2022 and 2021 it could not be organized due to COVID-19.

The CRPF said that it has a glorious history in the field of sports which is also an integral part of the life and routine of force personnel bestowing them with mental and physical toughness and inculcating bonhomie and camaraderie.

"Many athletes represented India in the past. Our Sports Persons have been honoured with two Padma Shri Awards, one Dhyan Chand Award, and 17 Arjuna Awards. At present many of the CRPF players are representing the India contingent," said the CRPF in a statement.

Recently, the statement said, Praveen Kumar of the CRPF bodybuilding team won a silver medal in Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship in Maldives.

"One of the female hockey players in Senior National Hockey Camp and three players in Senior National Archery Camp who are extremely potential players are awaiting entry into Indian Team any day," it said.

Also, the statement said, the force personnel bagged 18 medals in the 36th National Games 2022 including one gold, six silver, and 11 bronze. Notably, CRPF is also the defending team champion in this Tennis tournament. (ANI)

