Johannesburg, Jun 12 (PTI) Rihan Richards was unanimously appointed Cricket South Africa's president at its annual general meeting on Saturday.

Richards was elected unopposed after Eastern Province Cricket president Donovan May withdrew his nomination for the CSA presidency, according to Sport24.

May was subsequently elected, also uncontested, as vice-president.

The Independent Directors Nominations Panel appointed the following seven independent directors: Steven Budlender SC, Andrew Hudson, Dugmore Lushaba, Lawson Naidoo, Andisa Ntsubane, Mark Rayner, and Muditambi Ravele, said a CSA statement.

The following, Daniel Govender, John Mogodi, Craig Nel, Tebogo Siko and Simphiwe Ndzundzu, were elected as non-independent directors.

Price Waterhouse Coopers was appointed as independent auditor firm for the past financial year.

"We must promote the interest of the game in South Africa above all else, and ready ourselves to be the servants of the game and the nation," said Richards in his opening address.

"We must continue to seek and promote what is right and let's remind ourselves that it's not about us but the game."

The meeting was chaired by interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou, and was attended by Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa, who gave the keynote address.

