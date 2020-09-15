Cape Town [South Africa], September 15 (ANI): Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) held a meeting to discuss the cricketing turmoil existing in the country, and further clarification is expected on September 17.

Lately, there has been a lot of turmoil within the CSA as SASCOC asked the country's cricketing board and executive to step aside. However, the SASCOC had clarified that they are just going by the law in the country and there is no government interference of any regard.

Also Read | DC vs KXIP, IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals Likely Playing XI vs Kings XI Punjab for Indian Premier League Match 2.

Both CSA and SASCOC held a meeting on Monday and in a statement, CSA has said that further explanation will be given on September 17."The meeting presented a step forward towards a collaborative approach in the interest of good governance and executive operations. Key points were identified and deliberated by the attendees, which included CSA's Members' Council and the Board of Directors of SASCOC, with the ultimate end goal of achieving a unified focus on the game of cricket," CSA said in an official statement.

"It was agreed that further details of the key points will be discussed during a joint press conference on Thursday, 17 September 2020," it added.

Also Read | Juventus Transfer News Latest Update: Edin Dzeko Set To Join Italian Champions.

Earlier, the SASCOC had written a letter to the International Cricket Council (ICC), saying that their intervention into the matters of CSA cannot be termed as government interference, ESPNCricinfo had reported.

"SASCOC rejects any allegation or insinuation that the SASCOC intervention constitutes Government interference. At no stage does or did SASCOC act under the direction or control of the Minister of Sport in the country, or the Government of the Republic of South Africa. The Board exercises its judgment independently of Government, or any other outside influence," read the SASCOC's letter to ICC, as reported by ESPNCricinfo.

As per the guidelines issued by ICC, it is clearly stated that the cricket board's matters must be administered autonomously and there is no scope for government interference.

Article 2.4 of the ICC constitution says: "The Member must manage its affairs autonomously and ensure that there is no government (or other public or quasi-public body) interference in its governance, regulation and/or administration of Cricket in its Cricket Playing Country (including in operational matters, in the selection and management of teams, and in the appointment of coaches or support personnel)."

SASCOC is recognised by the National Sports and Recreation Act of 1998. It is the only sports confederation in South Africa, and all sporting bodies in South Africa operate under its guidelines.

Last week, CSA had said that it does not agree with the resolution taken by the SASCOC and is taking legal advice after its board and senior executives were instructed to step aside by the SASCOC. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)