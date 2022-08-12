Durban, Aug 12 (PTI) Five Lucknow Super Giants players, including star South African Quinton de Kock and former West Indies captain Jason Holder, have signed for the RPSG Durban franchise that will take part in the inaugural edition of CSA T20 League.

The other three players are Kyle Mayers, English seamer Reece Topley and uncapped South African Prenelan Subrayan.

"I welcome all the players to the RPSG Durban family. It's a new beginning, full of hope and promise. We are confident that the talented players will add to the foundation of the team and will uphold our core philosophy of performance," RPSG chairman Sanjiv Goenka was quoted as saying in a media release.

