Durban [South Africa], January 15 (ANI): Rob Walter and Shukri Conrad are expected to be introduced as South Africa's new coaches, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

While Walter will leave his job as head coach of Central Districts in New Zealand, Conrad's most recent position was in charge of South Africa's Under-19 team.

The front-runner for the white-ball position, Lance Klusener, withdrew his application on Monday in order to concentrate on his T20 league activities.

Following Mark Boucher's retirement last year, the appointments, which were approved by CSA director of cricket Enoch Nkwe, will result in a split coaching structure for South Africa's men's sides.

A similar experiment was made by South Africa more than ten years prior when Gary Kirsten's assistant at the time, Russell Domingo, was given control of the T20 team while Kirsten continued to coach the Test and ODI teams. Six months later, Domingo took Kirsten's place as the all-format coach.

The format that Conrad and Walter will teach is yet unknown, but whoever is given the white-ball job will begin playing right away. Three World Cup Super League matches between South Africa and England begin on January 27.

The two succeed Boucher, who was chosen on a four-year contract in December 2019. When South Africa was touring England in August 2022, Boucher announced his retirement. He was supposed to stay on to lead South Africa to the 50-over World Cup later that year. His most recent series was the T20 World Cup in Australia, where South Africa lost to the Netherlands and failed to go past the quarterfinals. Since then, it has been revealed that Boucher would lead IPL team Mumbai Indians. (ANI)

