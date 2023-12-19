Dubai [UAE], December 19 (ANI): Sri Lanka's star all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga surprisingly went for his base price of Rs 1.5 crore to Sunrisers Hyderabad while New Zealand youngster Rachin Ravindra was acquired by reigning champions Chennai Super Kings for a bargain at the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai.

One of the surprising moments apart from Steve Smith was Hasaranga going for his base price. A sought-after figure in the T20 league circuit, Hasaranga played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the last two seasons, doing well as a spinner. In 58 T20Is for Sri Lanka, he has taken 91 wickets and scored 533 runs at an average of 14.02. Overall in 157 T20Is, he has scored 1,760 runs at an average of over 18 with seven fifties and taken 216 wickets.

Coming to Rachin, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings went after the youngster, but the defending champions got the services of the all-rounder for Rs 1.8 crore.

Rachin emerged as one of the biggest stars of the recently concluded ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, ending as the fourth-highest run-getter with 578 runs in 10 matches at an average of 106.44, with three centuries and two fifties. However, in T20Is, he is yet to prove himself as he has scored just 145 runs in 16 innings at an average of 13.18 and picked up 11 wickets.

Chennai struck once again as they acquired Shardul Thakur in the next five minutes for Rs 4 crore. The Indian bowling all-rounder is a partnership breaker and can chip some useful runs with the bat. He has taken 33 wickets in T20Is for India and scored 69 runs across six innings at an average of 22.00 and a strike rate of over 181. Last season he had a sub-par season but still managed to produce match-winning performances for KKR.

Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai went to Gujarat Ttitans for his base price of Rs 50 lakh. (ANI)

