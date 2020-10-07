Abu Dhabi, Oct 7 (PTI) Chennai Super Kings bowled out Kolkata Knight Riders for 167 after opener Rahul Tripathi's fine knock of 81 in the Indian Premier League here on Wednesday.

No other KKR player crossed the 20-run mark.

Tripathi's 51-ball knock had eight fours and three sixes. The last seven KKR wickets fell in the final five overs for only 39 runs.

Dwayne Bravo was the pick of the bowlers with 3 for 37 as he completed 150 IPL victims while Sam Curran, Karn Sharma and Shardul Thakur got two wickets apiece.

Brief Scores: CSK 167/9 in 20 overs (Rahul Tripathi 81 off 51 balls; DJ Bravo 3/37, Karn Sharma 2/25, S Curran 2/26, S Thakur 2/28) vs KKR.

