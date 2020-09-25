Dubai, Sep 25 (PTI) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players paid tribute to veteran singer S P Balasubrahmanyam and former Australian cricketer Dean Jones by wearing black armbands in their IPL game against Delhi Capitals here on Friday.

"The Super Kings are wearing black armbands in memory of Dean Jones and SP Balasubrahmanyam. One had an absolutely iconic day at Chepauk, the other's life has changed and shaped all of us in so many ways. Lion faceYellow heart #RIPSPB #RIPDeanJones #WhistleFromHome #WhistlePodu #Yellove #CSKvDC," CSK wrote on its Twitter handle.

Also Read | Serena Williams Birthday Special: 5 Remarkable Matches That Prove the American Great Is Tennis' Ultimate G.O.A.T (Watch Videos).

Delhi Capitals players also wore black armbands in memory of Jones.

While Balasubrahmanyam, popularly as SPB, died in Chennai on Friday afternoon after a long battle with COVID-19 infection, Jones had succumbed to a cardiac arrest on Thursday in Mumbai.

Also Read | MS Dhoni Takes Stunning Catch to Dismiss Shreyas Iyer in Dream11 IPL 2020, Fans Heap Praises on CSK Captain (See Reactions).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)