Sharjah, Sep 22 (PTI) Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni opted to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals in their second IPL encounter here on Tuesday.

However, CSK will be missing opening game's hero Ambati Rayudu with Ruturaj Gaikwad replacing him in the playing XI, while Royals will be blooding rookie opener Yashasvi Jaiswal.

The match will feature brothers Sam Curran for CSK and elder sibling Tom Curran for the Royals.

The Teams:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson(wk), Steven Smith(c), David Miller, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Tom Curran, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat.

Chennai Super Kings: Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni(wk/c), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi.

