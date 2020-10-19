Abu Dhabi, Oct 19 (PTI) Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League match here on Monday.

In the CSK playing XI, Josh Hazlehood replaced the injured Dwayne Bravo and Piyush Chawla came in for Karn Sharma in a leg-spinner for leg-spinner change.

Also Read | Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020 Toss Report and Playing XI Update: Josh Hazlewood Replaces Injured Dwayne Bravo As MS Dhoni Opts to Bat First.

RR made one change, bringing in Ankit Rajpoot in place of Jaydev Unadkat, who was hit for three sixes at a crucial juncture in his team's previous game.

Teams:

Also Read | MS Dhoni Becomes First Cricketer to Make 200 Indian Premier League Appearances, Achieves Milestone in CSK vs RR IPL 2020 Match.

Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (capt, wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Shardul Thakur, Piyush Chawla, Josh Hazlewood

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Steven Smith (capt), Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)