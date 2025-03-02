Dubai [UAE], March 2 (ANI): The Champions Trophy's group stage concluded with India's 44-run victory over New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday. The semi-finals line-up has finally been unveiled.

After a victory over the Kiwis, India finished at the top of Group A with six points, while New Zealand slipped to second place. India will now face Australia in the first semi-final on Tuesday in Dubai.

On the other hand, Group B toppers South Africa will play against New Zealand on Wednesday at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The Proteas finished at the top with five points. They won their games against Afghanistan and England, but persistent rain washed away their clash against Australia.

Coming to the match between India and New Zealand, the Blackcaps won the toss and elected to bowl first. Indian top-order failed, and Men in Blue were reduced to 30/3. A 98-run stand between Iyer (79) and Axar Patel (42 in 61 balls, with five fours and a six) brought India back into the game.

However, the dismissal of Iyer and KL Rahul (23 in 29 balls, with a four) reduced India to 182/6. A 41-run stand between Ravindra Jadeja (16 in 20 balls, with a four) and Hardik Pandya (45 in 45 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) helped India reach 249/9 in their 50 overs. Matt Henry's pace worked well for the Kiwis as he picked 5/42 in his eight overs.

During the run-chase of 250 runs, Kiwis kept losing wickets regularly. Kane Williamson (81 in 120 balls, with seven fours) kept the team in the fight, but spinner Varun Chakravarthy (5/42) unleashed a spin web that bamboozled the Kiwis' middle order. Kuldeep Yadav also took 2/56 in 9.3 overs, while Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja each took a wicket. (ANI)

