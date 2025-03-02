Dubai [UAE], March 2 (ANI): A fine half-century by Shreyas Iyer and a fiery cameo by Hardik Pandya towards the end powered India to a solid total of 249/9 on a tough Dubai wicket during their ICC Champions Trophy final group stage match on Sunday.

After India collapsed to 30/3, the middle order held the innings together for India. India needs to defend 250 runs to end the group stage with three wins in three matches.

After NZ won the toss and elected to bowl first, India was dealt an early setback, as Shubman Gill was trapped leg before wicket by Matt Henry for just two in seven balls. India was 15/1 in 2.5 overs.

Virat Kohli came on the field for his 300th ODI. However, skipper Rohit Sharma could not partner him for too long as a pull shot on Kyle Jamieson's delivery proved to be his downfall. A poor attempt at pull went into the hands of Will Young at square leg, removing him for 15 in 16 balls, with a four and six. India was 22/2 in 5.1 overs.

Virat did look in fine touch, but his eagerness and hurry to stamp his authority proved costly as a rash shot on a Henry delivery landed into the hands of Glenn Phillips at backward point, and the fielder added one more to his glorious catalogue of stunning catches. Virat was gone for 11 in 14 balls, with two fours. India was 30/3 in 6.4 overs.

Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel joined forces to stitch a fine partnership after early setbacks. At the end of 10 overs, India was 37/3, with Iyer (5*) and Axar (3*) unbeaten.

A fine boundary by Axar, a sweep shot on a Mitchell Santner delivery, pushed India to the 50-run mark in 15.1 overs. In the next over, Iyer released some pressure by taking down Will O'Rourke for three fours.

The duo stitched a careful 50-run stand in 85 balls.

India reached the 100-run mark in 24.4 overs. Halfway through, India was 104/3, with Iyer (44*) and Axar (26*) unbeaten.

Iyer reached his half-century in 75 balls, with four boundaries.

Rachin Ravindra's part-time spin ended a crucial 98-run stand between the duo as Williamson pocketed a fine catch at backward square leg to remove Axar for 42 in 61 balls, with three fours and a six. India was 128/4 in 29.2 overs.

Iyer was ticking the scoreboard nicely, with some boundaries against pace and spin alike. India reached the 150-run mark in 33.2 overs as Iyer took down Rachin for a fine six over wide long-on.

O'Rourke's short ball spelled the end of Iyer's knock as a poor attempt at pull landed into the hands of Young. Iyer was gone for 79 in 98 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes. India was 172/5 in 36.2 overs.

KL Rahul could not continue for long either, as he struggled to score. Mitchell Santner's fine delivery was caught by wicketkeeper Tom Latham, removing him for 23 in 29 balls, with a four. India was 182/6 in 39.1 overs.

Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya upped the run-rate, bringing the 200-run mark in 42.4 overs.

Hardik looked in fine touch, hitting some fours against O'Rourke and Henry. Their promising stand was cut short at 41 runs, with Henry removing Jadeja for 16 in 20 balls, with a stunner by Williamson at backward point. India was 223/7 in 45.5 overs.

Hardik upped the ante in the 49th over, hitting Jamieson for two successive fours and a six, looting 15 runs from the over.

A slow bouncer from Henry spelled the end of Hardik's knock, as he scored 45 in 45 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes. India was 246/8 in 49.3 overs.

India ended their innings at 249/9, with Shami getting dismissed on the final ball and Henry getting a five-wicket haul.

Henry (5/45), in eight overs, was the top bowler for NZ, while Santner, O'Rourke, Rachin and Jamieson got a wicket. (ANI)

