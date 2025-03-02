Dubai [UAE], March 2 (ANI): New Zealand fell to India's spin ploy as the Rohit Sharma-led side ended at the top of Group A with a 44-run victory in Dubai on Sunday.

India decided to drop Harshit Rana and field four spinners for their final group-stage game before the semifinals. The decision worked wonders as India's ball tweakers spun New Zealand batters inside out to defend its 249-run target successfully.

With a third victory on the trot, India ended the group stage with six points, while New Zealand finished in second with four points.

Kane Williamson waged a lone war as the Kiwis continued to get outdone by Indian spinners. The various renditions of the sweep shot were the escape route that New Zealand batters tried to use to avoid the threat of Indian spinners.

However, with the pitch constantly used, spinners continued to thrive, making the chase a taxing affair for the Blackcaps.

In New Zealand's pursuit of the 250-run target, Hardik Pandya drew the first blood by removing Rachin Ravindra (6), courtesy of Axar Patel's stellar catch. Will Young looked more assured but got clean bowled by mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy for 22. Despite these early blows, New Zealand reached their 50-run mark in 12.2 overs.

Daryl Mitchell was the third to fall, trapped LBW by Kuldeep Yadav for 17, leaving New Zealand tottering at 93/3. The team crossed the 100-run mark in 25.3 overs as Williamson held firm at one end.

Williamson showcased his composure, reaching a well-earned half-century in 77 balls. However, India continued to chip away at the Kiwi batting lineup, with Tom Latham being trapped pinned in front of the stumps by Ravindra Jadeja for 14.

New Zealand lost Glenn Phillips and Michael Bracewell in a cluster, courtesy of Chakravarthy. With New Zealand in a dire situation and the asking rate rising with each passing over, Williamson tried to open his arms by shimmering down the ground.

He came down the track only to witness Chakravarthy slipping the ball past the gap and having him stumped at 81(120). After being beaten, Williamson didn't bother to look back and just kept walking towards the dressing room.

Skipper Mitchell Santner tried to force a counterattack with a swift 28(31). However, it wasn't enough to salvage a victory for his side. Chakravarthy claimed his five-wicket haul by punching Santner's return ticket back to the dressing room.

Kuldeep Yadav wrapped up New Zealand's innings on 205 by sending the ball crashing into the middle and off stump to seal a 44-run victory for India.

Chakravarthy was adjudged Player of the Match after returning with match-winning figures of 5/42 in his 10 overs. 'Chinaman' spinner Kuldeep Yadav chipped in with 2/56 in 9.3 overs. Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel and Jadeja contributed with a wicket each.

Earlier in the match, after the Kiwis elected to bowl first, India was dealt an early setback, as Shubman Gill was trapped leg before wicket by Matt Henry for just two in seven balls. India was 15/1 in 2.5 overs.

Virat Kohli came on the field for his 300th ODI. However, skipper Rohit Sharma could not partner him for too long as a pull shot on Kyle Jamieson's delivery proved to be his downfall. A poor attempt at pull went into the hands of Will Young at square leg, removing him for 15 in 16 balls, with a four and six. India was 22/2 in 5.1 overs.

Virat did look in fine touch, but his eagerness and hurry to stamp his authority proved costly as a rash shot on a Henry delivery landed into the hands of Glenn Phillips at backward point, and the fielder added one more to his glorious catalogue of stunning catches. Virat was gone for 11 in 14 balls, with two fours. India was 30/3 in 6.4 overs.

Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel joined forces to stitch a fine partnership after early setbacks. At the end of 10 overs, India was 37/3, with Iyer (5*) and Axar (3*) unbeaten.

A fine boundary by Axar, a sweep shot on a Mitchell Santner delivery, pushed India to the 50-run mark in 15.1 overs. In the next over, Iyer released some pressure by taking down Will O'Rourke for three fours.

The duo stitched a careful 50-run stand in 85 balls.

India reached the 100-run mark in 24.4 overs. Halfway through, India was 104/3, with Iyer (44*) and Axar (26*) unbeaten.

Iyer reached his half-century in 75 balls, with four boundaries.

Rachin Ravindra's part-time spin ended a crucial 98-run stand between the duo as Williamson pocketed a fine catch at backward square leg to remove Axar for 42 in 61 balls, with three fours and a six. India was 128/4 in 29.2 overs.

Iyer was ticking the scoreboard nicely, with some boundaries against pace and spin alike. India reached the 150-run mark in 33.2 overs as Iyer took down Rachin for a fine six over wide long-on.

O'Rourke's short ball spelt the end of Iyer's knock as a poor attempt at pull landed in the hands of Young. Iyer was gone for 79 in 98 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes. India was 172/5 in 36.2 overs.

KL Rahul could not continue for long either, as he struggled to score. Mitchell Santner's fine delivery was caught by wicketkeeper Tom Latham, removing him for 23 in 29 balls with a four. India was 182/6 in 39.1 overs.

Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya upped the run-rate, bringing the 200-run mark in 42.4 overs.

Hardik looked in fine touch, hitting some fours against O'Rourke and Henry. Their promising stand was cut short at 41 runs, with Henry removing Jadeja for 16 in 20 balls, with a stunner by Williamson at backward point. India was 223/7 in 45.5 overs.

Hardik upped the ante in the 49th over, hitting Jamieson for two successive fours and a six, looting 15 runs from the over.

A slow bouncer from Henry spelled the end of Hardik's knock, as he scored 45 in 45 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes. India was 246/8 in 49.3 overs.

India ended their innings at 249/9, with Shami getting dismissed on the final ball and Henry getting a five-wicket haul. (ANI)

