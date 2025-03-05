Lahore [Pakistan], March 5 (ANI): New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra continued his brilliant run in International Cricket Council (ICC) ODI events against South Africa during the Champions Trophy semifinals, scoring his fifth century in the major white-ball tournaments and joining an elite company of players with multiple centuries in a single Champions Trophy edition, which includes legends like Chris Gayle, Shane Watson, Sourav Ganguly etc.

Ravindra scored his second century of CT 2025, making 108 in 101 balls, with 13 fours and a six. His runs came at a strike rate of 106.93. With this, he has become the tournament's second-highest run-getter currently, with 226 runs in three matches at an average of 75.33 and a strike rate of 103.66. He is just one run behind the top-run-getter, England's Ben Duckett, who has 227 runs in three matches at an average of 75.66 and a century.

With all his five tons in ODIs coming at ICC tournaments, he is above Kane Williamson (4 tons) to have the most tons for Kiwis at ICC ODI tournaments.

Having scored his fifth ODI ton in the 28th inning, he is the second-fastest Kiwi to reach this milestone, with Devon Conway having raced to his five centuries in 22 innings.

13 innings taken by Rachin Ravindra is the least by anyone to register five hundreds in ICC ODI tournaments, bettering 15 by Shikhar Dhawan.

Also, he has joined legends like Chris Gayle (three centuries), Ganguly, Pakistan's Saeed Anwar, South Africa's Herschelle Gibbs, Sri Lanka's Upul Tharanga, Australia's Shane Watson, Shikhar Dhawan of India (two each) to have multiple centuries in a single CT edition.

The 164-run stand between Rachin and Williamson is the highest for New Zealand in the Champions Trophy, bettering 163 between Nathan Astle and Scott Styris against the USA at The Oval in 2004.

Coming to the match, NZ won the toss and opted to bat first. After losing Will Young (21 in 23 balls, with three fours) following a 48-run stand, Rachin and Kane Williamson (102 in 94 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes) had a 164-run stand. Even other batters pummeled Proteas bowlers, with Daryl Mitchell (49 in 37 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Glenn Phillips (49* in 27 balls, with six fours) delivering fiery knocks. NZ made 362/6 in their 50 overs.

Lungi Ngidi (3/72) and Kagiso Rabada (2/70) were the top bowlers for South Africa.

NZ needs to defend 363 to reach the CT 2025 final. (ANI)

