Dubai [UAE], March 9 (ANI): Indian skipper Rohit Sharma registered his first-ever half-century in an ICC event final, playing a brilliant knock against New Zealand in the final of ICC Champions Trophy at Dubai.

During the final while chasing 252 runs, Indian skipper Rohit went hard on bowlers right from ball one, scoring 76 in 83 balls, with seven fours and three sixes. He scored his runs at a strike rate of 91.56.

Also Read | Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC MLS 2025 Match? Here's the Possibility of LM10 Featuring in Starting XI.

Now, across nine ICC events finals, Rohit has scored 322 runs in 11 innings at an average of 32.20, with a half-century and best score of 76.

Now, Rohit has joined the company of Sourav Ganguly (117 against New Zealand in ICC Knockout 2000 final), Sanath Jayasuriya (74 against India in ICC Champions Trophy 2002 final) and South Africa's Hansie Cronje (61* against West Indies in ICC Knockout 1998 final) as only captains with 50-plus scores in ICC Champions Trophy final.

Also Read | Juventus vs Atalanta, Serie A 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Live Telecast of Italian Football Match on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

76 is Rohit Sharma's highest in any ODI final, bettering his 66 against Australia at the SCG during the Commonwealth Bank series final 2008.

New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first.

Kiwis got off to a fine start with a 57-run stand between Will Young (15) and Rachin Ravindra (37 in 29 balls, with four boundaries and a six). However, Kuldeep Yadav (2/40) applied some breaks and reduced NZ to 75/3.

A 57-run stand between Daryl Mitchell (63 in 101 balls, with three fours) and Michael Bracewell pushed Kiwis towards 150-plus runs. Bracewell played a fine hand of 53* in 40 balls, with three fours and two sixes, taking NZ to 251/7 in their 50 overs.

Kuldeep (2/40) and Varun Chakravarthy (2/45) were top wicket-takers for India. Mohammed Shami also took a wicket, but conceded 74 runs in his nine overs.

Teams:

New Zealand (Playing XI): Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Kyle Jamieson, William ORourke, Nathan Smith

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)