Dubai [UAE], March 4 (ANI): Fine half-centuries from skipper Steve Smith and Alex Carey helped Australia post a competitive score of 264 against India in the semifinals of the ICC Champions Trophy at Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.

India need to chase down 265 runs to win a place in the final against New Zealand or South Africa.

Also Read | PSV vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UCL Round of 16 Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

After Australia elected to bat first after winning the toss, they were off to a poor start as the experiment to have Cooper Connolly open did not pay off, with him going for a nine-ball duck after being caught behind by KL Rahul on a Mohammed Shami delivery. Australia was 4/1 in three overs.

Travis Head eased off some pressure, hitting Hardik Pandya for a four and a six and then smashing a hat-trick of boundaries against Shami. He continued his assault for a while, until Varun Chakravarthy was introduced to the attack.

Also Read | Star India Registers FIR Against 1xBet For Providing Illegal ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Live Streaming: Report.

Australia reached the 50-run mark in 7.2 overs.

The spinner, who had taken a fifer in the previous match, once again emerged as a hero, getting the crucial wicket of Head for 39 in 33 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes. Shubman Gill took a fine catch at long-off. Australia was 54/2 in 8.2 overs.

At the end of 10 overs, Australia was 63/2, with Smith (17*) and Marnus Labuschagne (1*) unbeaten.

The run-rate was squeezed off for a while by Indian spinners until Labuschagne played some shots and brought Australia's 100 runs in 19.5 overs.

Jadeja ended the 56-run stand, trapping Labuschagne leg-before-wicket for 29 in 36 balls, with two fours and a six. Australia is 110/3 in 22.3 overs.

Smith reached his half-centuries in 68 balls, with four boundaries, continuing his fine run in knockouts.

Jadeja once again broke a promising partnership, with an easy catch by Virat Kohli at cover removing Josh Inglis for 11. Australia was 144/4 in 27 overs.

Alex Carey was next up on the crease. With his arrival, Australia started scoring runs at a faster rate as he took down Kuldeep and Hardik for two fours and Varun for a six.

However, the aspirations for a 300-plus total took a massive dent as Shami cleaned up Smith's stumps for 73 in 96 balls, with four boundaries and a six. Australia was 198/5 in 36.4 overs.

Glenn Maxwell arrived on the crease, smashing a six, before perishing to a fine straight delivery from Axar for seven runs in five balls. Australia was 205/6 in 37.3 overs.

Carey continued his fine run at number six, scoring his 11th ODI fifty in 49 balls, with seven fours and a six. Ben Dwarshuis also joined the party with some shots against spin.

The partnership between Carey and Ben did not last very long as the latter was removed by Varun while taking the aerial route. Shreyas Iyer took a fine catch at mid-wicket, removing Ben for 19 in 29 balls, with a four and six. Australia was 239/7 in 45.3 overs.

A fine direct hit from Shreyas spelled the end of Carey's brilliant knock of 60 in 57 balls, with eight fours and a six. Australia was 249/8 in 47.1 overs.

India reached the 250-run mark in 47.2 overs.

A fine catch from Virat ended Nathan's brief cameo of 10 in seven balls, giving Shami his third wicket. Australia was 262/9 in 49 overs.

Hardik cleaned up Zampa, bundling out Australia for 264 in 49.3 overs.

Shami (3/48) in 10 overs was the top bowler for Australia. Varun and Jadeja took two wickets. Hardik and Axar got one each. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)