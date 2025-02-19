Karachi [Pakistan], February 19 (ANI): Sluggishness and conservative are two words, that could define Pakistan's run-chase of 321 runs against New Zealand in their ICC Champions Trophy campaign opener as the defending champions were downed by 60 runs at Karachi on Wednesday.

This is NZ's fourth win against Pakistan in the CT, and it has never lost a match against the defending champions. Things are not looking good for Pakistan, as their next match against arch-rivals India will be a virtual knockout. Saud Shakeel, skipper Mohammed Rizwan, and Babar Azam's slow knocks let down their team badly.

In a run chase of 321 runs, Pakistan was off to a poor start as Saud Shakeel fell to Will O'Rourke for 6 (in 19 balls) after a thick edge off his bat went to Matt Henry at third man. Pakistan was 8/1 in 3.4 overs.

Pakistan skipper Mohammed Rizwan and Babar Azam joined forces, playing some really conservative cricket to end the first 10 overs at 22/2, with skipper Rizwan being removed thanks to a stunning diving effort by Glenn Phillips for 3 (14), giving O'Rourke his second scalp.

Babar was joined by Fakhar Zaman, with the latter bringing some fine shots to use. Thanks to a four by Babar, Pakistan reached the 50-run mark in 15.2 overs.

Fakhar was trying to show some intent, but a ball by Michael Bracewell deceived him, cleaning his stumps. Pakistan was 67/3 in 20.5 overs.

Then came Salman Agha on the crease, contrasting his audacious hits with a conservative Babar. Pakistan reached the 100-run mark in 27.1 overs.

Agha was taking on spinners well, but Babar's slow knock put pressure on him. He gave away his wicket to Nathan Smith for 28-ball 42, with six fours and a six. Pakistan was 127/4 in 30.4 overs.

Babar completed his 35th ODI fifty in 81 balls with five fours.

Santner also got Tayyab Tahir for 1, putting half the team in the pavillion for 128 runs. He also put Babar's sluggish knock to an end at 90-ball 64, with six fours and a six. Pakistan was 153/6 in 34 overs.

After Babar's dismissal, the run rate went up, with Khushdil Shah hitting some boundaries against spinners.

Khushdil helped Pakistan reach the 200-run mark in 41 overs.

Shaheen was removed by Matt Henry for 14 in 13 balls, with a six. Pakistan was 200/7 in 41 overs.

Khushdil reached his half-century in 38 balls, with six fours and a six. A 29-run stand between Shah and Haris Rauf was undone by O'Rourke, removing Shah for 69 in 49 balls, with 10 fours and six. Pakistan was 229/8 in 44 overs.

Rauf and Naseem Shah entertained the crowd with some big hits, but Santner removed Rauf for 19 in 10 balls, with three sixes. The last wicket was taken by Henry, who cleaned up Naseem Shah for 13 in 15 balls. Pakistan was skittled out for 260 runs in 47.2 overs.

O'Rourke (3/47) and Santner (3/66) were top bowlers for NZ. Matt Henry took two wickets, with Bracewell and Nathan getting a wicket each.

Brief Scores: NZ: 320/5 (Tom Latham 118, Will Young 107, Naseem Shah 2/63) beat Pakistan (Khushdil Shah 69, Babar Azam 64, Will O'Rourke 3/47) by 60 runs. (ANI)

