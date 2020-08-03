Southampton [UK], Aug 3 (ANI): Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie praised Curtis Campher, saying that the all-rounder is a great person to "captain".

His remark comes as Campher has been the standout performer for Ireland in the ongoing ODI series against England.

The all-rounder registered half-centuries in the first two ODIs of the three-match series.

"He's a great person to captain because you talk to him and he'll tell you exactly what he wants to try and do and you can set fields to that. He's got that ability to change the game with the ball," Balbirnie said.

"He's not the tallest guy in the world but he can get one to rise or skid under. He's been such an impact player for us. I can't really find any faults in him. He's got that dogged fight and people want to play with him, bat around him, bowl in partnerships with him," he added.

Campher registered knocks of 59 and 68 in the first two ODIs, and he also managed to take three wickets.

Ireland has lost the three-match ODI series, after coming out on the wrong end of the result in the first two matches.

Meanwhile, Ireland's Josh Little who took three wickets in the second ODI, received a formal reprimand and one demerit point for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct when he gave Man of the Match Jonny Bairstow a verbal send-off in the second ODI.

Little was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the code relating to "using actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his dismissal."

"The incident occurred in the 16th over of England's innings, when Little used inappropriate language towards Jonny Bairstow upon his dismissal," the ICC said in a statement on Sunday.

Ireland and England will lock horns in the final ODI of the three-match series on Tuesday, August 4. (ANI)

