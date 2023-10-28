Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 28 (ANI): Following New Zealand's five-run loss against Australia in the 27th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala on Saturday, the Kiwis registered an unwanted record in the prestigious tournament after they scored the highest World Cup total in a losing cause.

Earlier, Sri Lanka held the highest World Cup total in a losing cause after they scored 344 runs against Pakistan in 2023. However, on Saturday, New Zealand made 383 runs while chasing a nig target of 289 runs against Australia.

Also Read | IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023 Match 29: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for India vs England Cricket Match in Lucknow.

Following their 383-run knock against Australia in Dharamshala, the Kiwis also made the fourth-highest second-innings score in an ODI format. In 2006, South Africa made the highest second-inning score with 438 runs against Australia.

Coming to the match, a 175-run opening stand between Travis Head (109 in 67 balls, with 10 fours and seven sixes) and Warner and contributions from lower middle-order such as Glenn Maxwell (41 in 24 balls, with five fours and two sixes), Josh Inglis (38 in 28 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and skipper Pat Cummins (37 in 14 balls with two fours and four sixes) powered Aussies to 388 in 49.2 overs.

Also Read | Rachin Ravindra Smashes New Zealand's Fastest World Cup Century, Joins Sachin Tendulkar in Elite Company During AUS vs NZ CWC 2023 Match.

Glenn Phillips (3/37) and Trent Boult (3/77) were the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand. Mitchell Santner got two wickets while Matt Henry and James Neesham took one each.

In the chase of 389, Devon Conway (28) and Will Young (32) put on a quick 61-run opening stand. The partnership of 96 runs between Daryl Mitchell (54 in 51 balls, with six fours and a six) and Ravindra provided the Kiwis with a brilliant platform. The Men in Black were always in the game despite losing wickets and an effort from James Neesham (58 in 39 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) almost won them the match, but they fell short by five runs.

Adam Zampa (3/74) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins got two wickets each, while Maxwell got one wicket.

Travis won the 'Player of the Match' for his match-winning ton.

Australia is at fourth spot, with four wins and two losses in six matches, a total of eight points. NZ is in the third spot with the same win-loss record and points, but they have a better net run rate. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)