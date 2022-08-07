Birmingham [UK], August 7 (ANI): Australian skipper Meg Lanning won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the historic gold medal match in the Edgbaston Stadium at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Sunday.

Commonwealth Games welcomed cricket after 24 long years with women's T20 Internationals being the format of choice in Birmingham.

India lost their opening match to Australia by three wickets but they went on to destroy Pakistan and Barbados to seal a place in the semifinals. Women in Blue defeated England by four runs in a thrilling semifinal and now they are ready to take on Australia in the historic final.

Australian skipper Meg Lanning said at the toss: "We are going to bat first. Good wicket and great atmosphere, excited about getting out there. We feel like we can put together a good performance today."

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said during the toss: "Toss is not in our control and we are prepared for both. We are going with the same team. It's always important to give your 100 per cent and we just want to enjoy every moment today."

Australia Women (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning(c), Tahlia McGrath, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt and Darcie Brown.

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Meghna Singh and Renuka Singh. (ANI)

