Birmingham [UK], July 31 (ANI): India's Lawn Bowls men's pairs team of Dinesh Kumar and Sunil Bahadur has progressed to the quarterfinals of their event after a win over England in their Section C match.

With this victory, India has finished at the second spot in the Section C table with three wins and a loss. After a loss to Malaysia in the first game, they went on to win against the Falkland Islands, Cook Islands and England. England are the table toppers with three wins and a loss.

"Men's Pairs team of Dinesh Kumar and Sunil Bahadur progress to the QUARTERFINALS after solidifying their position in Sectional Play Round with an 18-15 victory over Team England Well Done Keep up the Momentum!!! #Cheer4India #India4CWG2022," tweeted SAI Media.

Men's Pairs Quarterfinals will take place at 10:30 PM tonight.

Tania Choudhary on the other hand broke her losing streak in Lawn Bowls by defeating Shauna O'Neill of Northern Ireland by 21-12 after 19 ends. Despite winning the match, she will not be in the quarter-finals as she had registered three straight losses against Dee Hoggan (Scotland), Arthur Almond (Falkland Islands) and Laura Daniels (Wales) previously.

Commonwealth Games 2022 started in Birmingham from July 28 and will go on till August 8. (ANI)

