Birmingham [UK], August 4 (ANI): It was a mixed day for Team India at the Group A qualifying round in Hammer Throw as Manju Bala made it to the finals while Sarita Romit Singh missed out on her spot narrowly at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Thursday.

Manju qualified for the final by throwing her best of 59.68 m in her first attempt. She finished at the number 11 spot, which was good enough for her to play in the final which will feature the top 12 players.

On the other hand, Sarita missed out narrowly and finished at the 13th spot. She had the best throw of 57.48 m in her first attempt and her other attempt was 56.62.

At the top was Canada's Camryn Rogers, who broke the Commonwealth Games record by getting a best of 74.68 m in her first attempt. Qualification for the final was not an issue for this player as she was able to touch the automatic qualification mark of 68.00 m and go above it.

At the second was New Zealand's Julia Ratcliffe. She achieved the best throw of 68.73 m in her second attempt and touched the automatic qualification mark.

The third position was occupied by Anna Purchase, who had the best throw of 66.45 m in her first attempt.

Notably in athletics, Tejaswin Shankar won India its first-ever medal in the men's high jump event at the Commonwealth Games in its 2022 edition in Birmingham on Wednesday.

India's Shankar started with a successful jump of 2.10m in his first attempt. Shankar took a smooth jump as he cleared the 2.15m hurdle with complete ease on his first attempt.

Shankar executed the 2.19m jump in an emphatic fashion. Throughout the game, Shankar did not find any difficulty getting over the bar once again with a 2.22m jump on his first attempt itself.

However, the Indian high jumper failed to get over the bar on his first attempt in the 2.25m hurdle and in his second attempt too. He decided to give 2.25m third attempt a miss and went straight for 2.28m but failed to clear it. With the failed attempts he had to settle for the bronze medal at the Birmingham 2022.

From 12:12 AM, Murali Sreeshankar and Muhammed Anees will represent India in the long jump final.

Indian athletes Murali Sreeshankar and Muhammed Anees Yahiya have made it to the finals of the men's long jump event after landing in the top three in the qualification rounds of their respective groups at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Tuesday.

In his group A qualification round, Sreeshankar made a jump of 8.05 m in his first attempt. This was all the Indian needed to reach the final. He was at the top of the leaderboard from the get-go and nobody could outdo him. At the second position was Laquan Nairan of Bahamas with the best jump of 7.90 m. Jovan van Vuuren of South Africa was in the third position with the best jump of 7.87 m. The top eight athletes from the group qualified for the finals.

In the Group B qualification round, Anees was also off to a good start, making a jump of 7.49 m in his first attempt. He made a jump of 7.68 m in his second attempt and another 7.49 m in his third attempt, finishing with the best of 7.68 m.

He finished as third in his group, next to Emanuel Archibald of Guyana who had the best jump of 7.83 m in his first attempt. At the second was Christopher Mitrevski of Australia, who pulled off the best jump of 7.76 m. Anees finished and qualified for the final as the 8th-best jumper. A total of 12 athletes qualified for the final. (ANI)

