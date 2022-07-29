Birmingham [UK], July 29 (ANI): Indian women's table tennis team started their group stage on a winning note as they demolished Fiji 3-0 in the Commonwealth Games 2022 here on Friday.

The Indian doubles pair of Diya Chitale and Sreeja Akula won the first tie of the fixture 11-8, 11-3, 11-5.

Also Read | How To Watch PAK W vs BAR W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Streaming Online in India? Get Free Telecast Details of Pakistan Women vs Barbados Women CWG T20I Match With Time in IST.

Up next, India's star paddler Manika Batra played dominantly against Carolyn Li of Fiji in a women's singles tie.

Manik Batra crushed Carolyn Li of Fiji on her way to a prevailing 11-2 win in the opening game of their singles tie.

Also Read | Chelsea vs Udinese Live Streaming Online in IST: Get Free Live Telecast of Club Friendly Football Match in India.

Batra continued her dominant form in the second game as managed to close it out 11-4 to get a 2-0 lead over her opponent Li. Batra displayed her dominance with an 11-2, 11-4, 11-2 demolition job of Carolyn Li to hand India a 2-0 lead over Fiji in the Women's Table Tennis Group 2 fixture.

In the third tie of the group match, Sreeja Akula wrapped up the match with 11-7, 11-1, 11-2 win over Grace Yee. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)