Birmingham [UK], August 6 (ANI): Star sprinter Hima Das narrowly missed out qualifying for the finals of the women's 200m sprint at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Friday.

India's Hima Das finished third in the 200 semi-finals 2 clocking 23.42 seconds. Namibia's Christine Mboma topped the tally with 22.93 seconds while Australia's Ella Connolly was just one second faster than Hima.

Also Read | Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 9 India CWG Schedule: Indian Athletes in Action on August 05 in Birmingham With Time in IST.

Overall, Hima Das was 10th among 24 semi-finalists and missed out on the qualification for the final by 0.02s. The Indian sprinter has a personal best of 22.88s in the 200m.

While the two fastest sprinters from each round in heat will receive automatic qualification, the two other fastest sprinters among those who don't qualify automatically will also make it to the playoffs.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Bajrang Punia, Anshu Malik for Winning Gold and Silver Medals at CWG 2022.

Hima is a former junior world champion and also bagged the silver medal in the women's 400m race at the 2018 Asian Games.

Hima Das will be in action next in the women's 4x100m event on Saturday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)