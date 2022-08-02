Birmingham [UK], August 1 (ANI): Gold Coast 2018 bronze-medallist Mohammad Hussamuddin joined Amit Panghal in the quarter-finals with a victory over Bangladesh boxer Mohammad Salim Hossain in the men's 57kg featherweight round of 16 at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Monday.

Hussamuddin, who had outlasted South Africa's Amzolele Dyeyi 5-0 round of 32, also won his pre-quarterfinal bout by unanimous decision after a fantastic tactical display.

Also Read | Srihari Nataraj at Commonwealth Games 2022, Swimming Live Streaming Online: Know TV Channel & Telecast Details for Men’s 50m Backstroke Final of CWG Birmingham.

Earlier in the day, Indian boxer Amit Panghal eased his way into the quarter-finals of the men's flyweight 51kg boxing.

Amit Panghal, a silver medallist from Gold Coast 2018, thrashed Vanuatu's Namri Berri by unanimous decision at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Solihull. (ANI)

Also Read | Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 5 India CWG Schedule: Indian Athletes in Action on August 02 in Birmingham With Time in IST.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)