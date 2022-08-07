Birmingham [UK], August 7 (ANI): Indian pugilist Mohammed Hussamuddin claimed the bronze medal in the Men's 57kg Featherweight category at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 on Saturday.

The 28-year-old suffered a 4-1 defeat against Ghana's Joseph Commey men's featherweight category semi-finals bout. With this medal, he became India's 13 bronze medallist at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Also Read | Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 India CWG Schedule: Indian Athletes in Action on August 07 in Birmingham With Time in IST.

Hussamuddin also won the bronze medal at Gold Coast 2018, making this his second bronze in a row at the CWG.

Earlier, Jaismine Lamboriya clinched the bronze medal in the women's 60 kg Lightweight category after losing to England's Gemma Paige at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 on Saturday.

Also Read | CWG Medal Tally 2022, Day 9 Results & Highlights: Wrestlers Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Vinesh Phogat, Naveen Win Gold As India Surge Up in the Table.

The English boxer won the match as a split decision worked in the Brit's favour, to seal her slot in the final of the event with a 3-2 win over the Indian. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)