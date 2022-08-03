Birmingham [UK], August 3 (ANI): Veteran Indian discus thrower Seema Punia on Tuesday finished fifth in the final of the Women's Discus Throw final after a sensational performance in the final at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Seema Punia registered a throw of 52.28m with her first attempt as she failed to get the elevation during the final push. In her second attempt, she threw 55.92m. In her third attempt, Seema registered a throw of 52.30m fairly less than her last attempt.

Also Read | Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 6 India CWG Schedule: Indian Athletes in Action on August 03 in Birmingham With Time in IST.

After the first three throws, Punia was placed in 3rd place with the best distance of 55.92m and qualified for the next round in the final. Punia managed to cover 53.81 meters on her final attempt. She finished fifth in the standings with a 55.92-meter throw on the second attempt.

While Navjeet Kaur Dhillon started with a throw of 50.95m in her first attempt. She doesn't get the release point right once again and only managed bettered her first attempt with a throw of 53.13m. In her third attempt, she stepped out of the throwing circle and hence the throw was Invalid but she qualified for the second round of the final. Dhillon covered 52.21 meters in her fourth attempt.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Indian Men’s Table Tennis Team for Winning Gold Medal at CWG 2022.

Dhillon came up with a throw of 52.46m in her fifth attempt. She finished eighth with the best throw of 53.51.

Chioma Onyekwere managed to throw a season-best 61.70m to win the gold medal. Jade Lally won her second medal in Commonwealth Games, a silver. Obiageri Amaechi won the bronze medal after her 56.99m throw. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)