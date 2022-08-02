Birmingham [UK], August 1 (ANI): Indian gymnast Pranati Nayak finished fifth in the vault final after she scored 12.699 points in the event at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Monday.

Pranati Nayak scored 13.633 points in her first attempt and 11.766 in her second attempt. Her final average score after her two attempts was 12.699 points.

Also Read | Srihari Nataraj at Commonwealth Games 2022, Swimming Live Streaming Online: Know TV Channel & Telecast Details for Men’s 50m Backstroke Final of CWG Birmingham.

Australian gymnast Georgia Godwin won the gold medal in the women's vault apparatus. Laurie Denomme and Shannon Archer won silver and bronze medals respectively.

Earlier on Saturday, India's Pranati Nayak qualified for the vault final after she finished second in the event at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Saturday.

Also Read | Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 5 India CWG Schedule: Indian Athletes in Action on August 02 in Birmingham With Time in IST.

Pranati Nayak, a Tokyo Olympian, scored 13.600 in her first vault attempt and 12.950 in her second go for an average of 13.275 at the Arena Birmingham. Shannon Archer of Scotland topped the vault chart with an average of 13.500. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)