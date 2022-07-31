Birmingham [UK], July 31 (ANI): Indian gymnast Yogeshwar Singh had a disappointing day at work as he finished at the 15th position in the Men's All-Around final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Sunday with overall 74.700 points.

Yogeshwar scored 12.350 points in his first rotation, the rings. Out of his 12.350 points, 4.200 were given for difficulty and 8.150 for execution. At the end of his first rotation, he was at the 12th position in the standings.

Also Read | @arob80 Hi Alan,

Thanks for Your Message.

The Queue is Due to the High Traffic We Are … – Latest Tweet by Birmingham 2022.

In his second rotation, the vault, Yogeshwar produced a solid performance and ended with a score of 13.200 points. Out of this, 4.800 were given for difficulty while 8.400 for execution. This pushed his total to 25.550 points. With four more rotations to go, he had risen as high as number five in the standings.

In his third rotation, the Indian scored a total of 12.050 on parallel bars, taking his overall points tally to 37.600. He was given 4.700 points for difficulty and 7.350 for execution.

Also Read | India vs West Indies 2nd T20I 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs WI Cricket Match in St Kitts.

Singh completed his fourth rotation and scored 12.700 points in horizontal bar exercises. He was awarded 4.500 points for difficulty and 8.200 points for execution. This increased his total to 50.300 points. But it did nothing to boost his medal chances as he was not anywhere near the top five. He had two more rotations left with him to make an impact.

In his fifth rotation, Singh scored a total of 11.500 points in floor exercises, this bumped his total points to 61.800 and brought him into the top ten for the time being before he crashed out of it again.

Singh registered a total of 12.900 points in the Pommel Horse event, his final rotation. This took his total points rally to 74.700. However, he finished in 15th position out of 18 competitors.

Jake Jarman of England took home the gold medal with a total of 83.450 points while England's James Hall bagged the silver with overall 82.900 points. Marios Georgiou of Cyprus with 81.750 points Cyprus got the bronze medal. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)