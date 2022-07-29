Birmingham [UK], July 29 (ANI): India's Srihari Nataraj qualified for the men's 100m backstroke swimming semifinal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Friday.

Nataraj finished third in heat 4 with a timing of 54.68s. While Sajan Prakash was eliminated in the men's 50m butterfly event as he finished eighth with a time of 25.01s.

Also Read | CWG 2022: Women's Hockey Team Has 'Improved Considerably' in the Last Two Weeks, Says Vandana Katariya.

In Men's 400m Freestyle heats, Kushagra Rawat finished 14th with a clocking of 3:57.45.

Meanwhile, in the triathlon, India was unsuccessful in their first triathlon appearance in the Commonwealth Games as Adarsh Muralidharan finished 30th and Vishwanath Yadav finished 33rd in the men's individual sprint final.

Also Read | Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 1 Results Live Updates: David Beckham, Ronaldo-Led Team India Crash Out Of Cycling Event.

Adarsh Muralidharan finished with a time of 1:00:38 and Vishwanath Yadav finished with a time of 1:02:52. England's Alex Yee won the first gold medal of the Commonwealth Games on Friday, taking victory in the men's triathlon.

Later in the day, the women's hockey team will face Ghana. The mixed badminton team would also be in action in the evening. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)