Birmingham [UK], August 5 (ANI): The Indian quartet of Muhammad Anas, Noah Nirmal Tom, Muhammed Ajmal and Amol Jacob have qualified for the final of the men's 4 x 400 relay event after performing great in their heat number 2 at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Friday.

The Indian team finished in the second spot in heat 2, having clocked the timings of 3:06.97 seconds.

Also Read | Arsenal vs Crystal Palace, Premier League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

At the top was team Kenya, which clocked a timing of 3:06.76s. At the third position was the team of Trinidad and Tobago, which ended with timings of 3:07.12s on the board. These three teams have earned a spot in the final.

Also, Barbados has earned a spot in the final after clocking 3:07.23s and finishing at fourth position in their heat.

Also Read | India vs West Indies 4th T20I 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs WI Cricket Match in Florida.

Also, India's Ancy Sojan Edappilly failed to make it to the final of the women's long jump event after coming at seventh position in the Group A qualifying round and finishing 13th overall.

She had the best attempt of 6.25 m in her second attempt. First six players from her group qualified for the final. The automatic qualification mark was 6.75 m.

Australia's Brooke Buschkuehl finished at the top spot in Group A with the best jump of 6.84 m. The second and third positions were occupied by England's Lorraine Ugen (best of 6.79 m) and Nigeria's Ruth Usoro ( best of 6.59 m).

Earlier, Indian athlete Jyothi Yarraji failed to qualify for the final of women's 100 m hurdles.

She finished fourth in her round one, heat two. Yarraji had clocked the timing of 13.18 seconds and finished 10th overall.

At 12:45 AM, ace Indian sprinter Hima Das will be taking part in the women's 200m semifinal.

Commonwealth Games 2022 started in Birmingham on July 28 and will go on till August 8. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)