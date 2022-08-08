Birmingham [UK], August 8 (ANI): Indian women's doubles duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand clinched the bronze medal in the women's doubles at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Sunday.

The Indian duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand registered a 2-0 win over Australia's Wendy Hsuan-Yu Chen and Gronya Somerville 21-15, 21-18.

The ace shuttlers Jolly and Gopichand were at their best during the match as they crushed their opponent 21-5 in the first games and did not really allow Australian players to be in a position of advantage.

The second game of the match saw, the Australian pair giving a tough fight but the Indians were too good for them. Jolly and Gopichand claim the second game and the bronze medal in straight sets by 21-15,21-18.

Earlier, Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth won 21-15, 21-18 against Jia Heng Teh in the men's singles bronze medal match at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

On the Day 11 of the muti-sports event, the double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and the men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will play in the finals in their respective badminton events.

PV Sindhu will take on world No. 13 Michelle Li of Canada in the final on Monday, while Lakshya Sen will face Malaysian shuttler Tze Yong NG in the men's singles final. (ANI)

