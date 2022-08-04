Birmingham [UK], August 4 (ANI): Indian ace shuttler Kidambi Srikanth defeated Daniel Wanagaliya of Uganda to start off his men's singles campaign and reached the round of 16 stage at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Thursday.

In his round of 32 match, Srikanth won his match by 21-9, 21-9. The Indian was extremely dominant in the match and barely gave a chance to Wanagaliya to take advantage. As a result, he sealed the match within two straight games.

Srikanth, who is also a silver medalist in CWG 2018, will play his round of 16 match on Friday.

Earlier, ace Indian shuttler and Olympic medalist PV Sindhu defeated Fathimath Nabaaha of Maldives in her round of 32 match to cruise into the next round of the women's singles competition at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Thursday.

Sindhu was on fire as she swung her racquet on her way to victory within just two games. She captured the match 21-4, 21-11. The first match was extremely one-sided and Sindhu won it without breaking a sweat. The second game was better for the Maldives player, but Sindhu was even better as she took the second game by 21-11.

Notably, Sindhu and Srikanth were the part of Indian mixed Badminton team that clinched the silver medal at CWG 2022.

Indian badminton team claimed the silver medal in the mixed group match of the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Tuesday.

Indian badminton mixed team suffered a 1-3 defeat against Malaysia and had to settle for silver. Only Sindhu managed to earn a win in the summit clash against Malaysia in the women's singles match.

Later today, the mixed duo of B Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa will be in action against England.

Later at 10:00 PM, Aakarshi Kashyap will be in action against Pakistan's Mahoor Shahzad in the women's singles round of 32 match.

Finally at 11:30 AM, star shuttler Lakshya Sen will be playing his men's singles round of 32 match against Vernon Smeed of Saint Helena. The Commonwealth Games started in Birmingham from July 28 and will go on till August 8. (ANI)

