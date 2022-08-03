Birmingham [UK], August 3 (ANI): Mohammad Hussamuddin and Nitu Ghanghas have entered the semi-finals in their respective categories at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Wednesday.

Hussamuddin defeated Tryagain Morning Ndevelo of Namibia in the men's 57kg featherweight at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Wednesday.

Featherweight boxer Hussamuddin overpowered Morning Ndevelo 4-1 in a close match to advance to the semi-final match. His triumph assured the Indian boxing contingent of a medal at the Games.

Hussamuddin had stormed into the quarter-finals with a victory over Bangladesh boxer Mohammad Salim Hossain.

Earlier, the two-time world youth champion Nitu Ghanghas defeated Nicole Clyde in the quarter-final of the women's minimumweight category at Birmingham 2022. The win assures her of a medal at the Games.

The 21-year-old Indian pugilist will be up against Canadian boxer Priyanka Dhillon in the semi-final on Saturday. (ANI)

