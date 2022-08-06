Birmingham [UK], August 6 (ANI): Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen made it into the final of the women's 50kg light flyweight category at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Saturday.

The Indian outclassed Savannah Stubley of England 5-0 in the semi-finals by unanimous decision.

Depending on a series of combinations, jabs and punctual left hooks, Nikhat Zareen took command of the bout right from the start. Although Stubley tried to counter, she failed to connect as the Indian escaped her punches comfortably.

In the final round, Zareen relaxed up and opted for defensive tactics, keeping her guard up against Stubley. The Indian countered when the Stubley attacked and remained light on her feet to avoid any punches flying her way.

Nikhat Zareen will now lock horns with Northern Ireland's Carly McNaul in the final on Sunday. (ANI)

