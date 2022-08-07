Birmingham [UK], August 7 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu congratulated javelin thrower Annu Rani for capturing a bronze medal in the women's javelin throw final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Sunday.

Annu Rani captured a bronze medal for the country after finishing in the third position in the final of the women's javelin throw final.

"Congratulations to Annu Rani for winning bronze in javelin throw at #CommonwealthGames. You have opened new horizons by becoming first Indian woman to qualify for this game in World Championships. Your medal is an inspiration for all Indians, especially women," tweeted Murmu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too congratulated Annu for winning the bronze medal.

"Annu Rani is remarkable athlete. She displayed great resilience and showed topmost skills. I am glad that she has won a Bronze medal in Javelin. Congratulations to her. I am certain she will continue to excel in the coming years. #Cheer4India@Annu_Javelin," tweeted PM Modi.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur also appreciated the javelin thrower for her medal win.

"An amazing throw! What an explosive effort to rise in the charts to claim CWG22 Women's Javelin Throw Bronze, Annu Rani has earned a name for herself. She has bounced back from an injury in the Olympic Games and endeared herself as a gutsy competitor! #Cheer4India," tweeted the minister.

Coming to her event, Annu finished at the third position with the best throw of 60.00 m, which came in her fourth attempt.

The gold medal was won by Australia's Kelsey-Lee Barber, who achieved the best throw of 64.43 m in her sixth and final attempt.

Mackenzie Little of Australia gained the silver medal, with a best throw of 64.27 m. This personal best throw of hers came in her fifth attempt.

Another Indian participating in the event was Shilpa Rani. She finished in the seventh spot with the best throw of 54.62 m in her second attempt.

India has seen three more medals in athletics today.

Indian athlete Sandeep Kumar added one more bronze to India's medal tally after finishing in the third position in the final of the men's 10,000 m race walk at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Sunday.

Earlier, Eldhose Paul won gold and Abdulla Aboobacker Narangolintevid bagged a silver in the final of the men's triple jump on Sunday.

Paul finished at the first position with the best jump of 17.03 m, which came in his third attempt. He performed the first 17 m jump of the final. He took home the gold medal.

Abdulla Aboobacker Narangolintevid also finished at the second position, with the best jump of 17.02 m which came in his fifth attempt.

CWG 2022 started in Birmingham from July 28 and will go on till August 8. (ANI)

