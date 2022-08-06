New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu congratulated wrestler Bajrang Punia after he clinched a gold medal in the men's 65 kg category event at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 on Friday.

Star Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia clinched Gold Medal for India after winning the final against Canada's Lachlan Mcneil in men's 65 kg.

Punia was extremely dominant in the first period and did not let his opponent score. He finished with a 4-0 lead over McNeil at the end of the first period.

"Congratulations to Bajrang Punia for winning second successive gold in wrestling at the #CommonwealthGames & creating history. Your consistency, dedication & excellence are inspirational for our youth. Your gold medals reflect the urge to be the best, the spirit of the new India," tweeted president Murmu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the wrestler on his landmark gold medal win.

"The talented @BajrangPunia is synonymous with consistency and excellence. He wins a Gold at the Birmingham CWG. Congratulations to him for the remarkable feat, his 3rd consecutive CWG medal. His spirit and confidence is inspiring. My best wishes always," tweeted PM Modi.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur hailed Bajrang Punia for winning India's first wrestling gold at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

"Bajrang Punia has done it again !!! Congratulations on getting home the first GOLD in wrestling in #CWG2022! Bajrang defended his CWG Gold in a time of 10min 14 secs. A hattrick at CWG proves that you have a champion's consistency!" tweeted Thakur.

Talking about the match, McNeil made a comeback with a strong effort and he cut down the deficit by two points to make it 2-4. Punia took the lead once again after scoring two more points. The Indian did not look back from there and won the match 9-2.

Punia reached the final after defeating George Ramm of England in the semi-final. He defeated his English opponent 10-0.

He had reached the semi-final of the men's freestyle 65 kg category after defeating Jean Guyliane Joris Bandou of Mauritius in the quarter-final.

Bajrang was at his very best in the match as he gained a 6-0 win by fall. The match lasted for just one minute.

Commonwealth Games started from July 28 in Birmingham and will go on till August 8. (ANI)

