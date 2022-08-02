Birmingham [UK], August 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Indian Judoka Shushila Devi Likmabam after she clinched the silver medal in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

Shushila Devi Likmabam clinched a silver medal in the women's judo 48kg final, giving India its seventh medal in the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Monday.

"Elated by the exceptional performance by Shushila Devi Likmabam. Congratulations to her on winning the Silver medal. She has demonstrated remarkable skill and resilience. Best wishes for her future endeavours," tweeted the Prime Minister.

President Droupadi Murmu also extended her wishes to Shushila Devi for her silver medal win.

"Congratulations to Shushila Devi on winning silver medal in Judo at the #CommonwealthGames. Your impressive performance has won you countless admirers and inspired millions of girls. India is proud of you," tweeted the President.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur also extended his congratulations to the Indian Judoka for her achievement.

"I am happy to note that we have done well in Judo at CWG2022. While Shushila Devi has won a silver, Vijay Kumar Yadav has added to the tally with a bronze, his first medal at CWG, with a 10-0 win over Cyprus' Petros C. I congratulate both of them!!" he tweeted.

Shushila clinched a silver medal in the women's judo 48kg final, giving India its seventh medal in the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Monday. She suffered a defeat against South Africa's Michaela Whitebooi by a Waza-Ari at the Coventry Arena Judo Mat 2 and had to settle for a silver medal.

The match between the two Judokas was hard fought. In the match, both players received a second Shido apiece. Both judokas were on two penalties each. Michaela Whitebooi won the gold with a leg sweep. (ANI)

